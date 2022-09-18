Lesley-Ann Brandt’s Surprising Real-Life Connection To Her Lucifer Character

A demon might not be the easiest person to sympathize with, but actress Lesley-Ann Brandt certainly found a way. Uncompromising and loyal (at first) only to Lucifer, Maze follows him from Hell when he decides to take a vacation from his duties. Maze’s uneasiness about leaving her home of hell for Los Angeles is something Brandt identified with when portraying the character.

“I look at her journey with as much honesty as I did when I immigrated to New Zealand from South Africa and as an immigrant from hell I was trying to fit into those early seasons and figure out how to deal with people and relationships and all these new feelings.” , Brandt told L’Officiel. While Maze follows Lucifer by implication, it’s not exactly unquestionable. She doesn’t understand his motivations and misses the comfort of evil deeds from home.

But what begins as a story about Maze’s demonic nature eventually evolves into a beautiful story of character development. Maze finds fulfillment not only in her bond with Lucifer, but also in the relationships she maintains. She finds a loving partner in Eve (Inbar Lavi) and the two eventually marry. After many millennia of delighting in tormenting souls, Maze becomes someone worth loving.

“I think going through those feelings with her; I certainly learned a lot from her just by playing her. But I’m really proud of who she is at the end of our show,” Brandt concluded.