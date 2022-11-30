Lee Jung-Jae On Taking The Directorial Turn And Balancing Action And Spycraft In Hunt

I was so excited to see your directorial debut for Hunt, which I know you’ve been working on for about four years. Why take the leap into the director’s chair?

When we bought the rights to the first draft of the script, I had initially looked for the right directors and writers to take the project forward, but that didn’t work out because I had specific instructions on how I wanted the revisions executed. I couldn’t find the right people to share[d] same vision I had, so I finally decided I could try it myself.

I changed the theme from the first draft and based on that theme change I changed the situations and changes[d] the characters also fit the theme, which is why it took a while to develop this material. After working on the script for so long, the next thought that naturally came up was, “Probably nobody knows the script better than I do,” so I decided to take that leap of faith and try directing as well .

Playing off Pyong-ho and Jung-do, balancing the twist in Act 3 – “Hunt” has a complex narrative. From a writing perspective, I imagine this poses challenges to your script-writing process. What was that process like and how did you process this complex story?

First of all, I wanted to stay true to the spy genre, which of course requires this complicated story structure, so I saw it as an audience play with twists and turns. The film, the director and the audience are all involved in this great game that we play through these twists of the story. I did a lot of research beforehand, and based on that I decided when the action sequence should come, when the twists should come, and when the twists in the character’s personality should come. All these rankings, when that should happen, were so important that the audience would not lose sight of the film for a minute.