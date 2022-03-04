LEAKED!!! YG Entertainment Takes Down Jeon Somi’s Instagram Live Because It Contains A Snippet Of Blackpink’s Song, Which Was Accidentally leaked By The Singer.

For some reason, Jeon Somi leaked the new Blackpink song that has Jennie singing. As a result of the incident, YG Entertainment has removed the Instagram live from Somi’s account to prevent it from spreading further and is working to repair the damage that Somi has made.

When Jeon Somi opened a door to one room, which she thought was unoccupied, the Instagram live viewers heard Blackpink member Jennie Kim singing in the background, which Somi didn’t realise at the time.

As soon as Somi noticed that Blackpink was filming in the room, she raced away from the situation, but it was too late.

A fragment of Somi’s video where Jennie can be heard singing was distributed on the internet as a sign that Blackpink had recorded a new song.

Somi and YG Entertainment have yet to settle their differences over the leak of Blackpink’s new song, but the incident has verified that the K-pop group will be releasing a new song at some point in the near future.

Blackpink fans have taken to social media to post memes about Somi releasing the audio of the group’s new single.

Somi’s leakage of the song has garnered a lot of support from the fans, and they anticipate YG Entertainment to do nothing.

Somi’s video has been requested by many fan sites of Blackpink on Instagram and Twitter because it reveals the new song of Blackpink and asks the fans to be prepared for a comeback without revealing anything.

When Somi posted a video of herself undertaking a challenge on her Instagram account, YG Entertainment seemed to have taken no action against her.

On the 12th of March, 2021, BlackPink published their final album, ‘On the Ground,’ which has two songs titled ‘On the Ground’ and ‘Gone.’ It’s been about a year since Blackpink released a new album, and neither the band nor YG Entertainment has given an update on the band’s return.

As the crowd began to agitate, Somi unintentionally dropped the bomb.

Fans of the rapper and singer Jeon Somi are hoping that she will release a new song shortly after the release of her last album in 2021, which was titled ‘I Hate You.’

Fans are hopeful that Somi will not take a break due of the event, and they are also hoping that YG Entertainment would not delay Blackpink’s comeback any longer.

