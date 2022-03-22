LEAKED!!! Frostpunk 2’s Release Date Was leaked, But The Game’s Creators Deny It

Frostpunk 2’s release date was recently revealed by unauthorised sources, and now the game’s developers have spoken out about it.

Frostpunk 2’s Release Date Was leaked,

Every rumour about a release date for Frostpunk 2 has been addressed by the Frostpunk administration team on Twitter. Another anticipated game, Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection and Dune: Space Wars, were both leaked by SteamDB along with Frostpunk 2’s release date.

On the 15th of March, the dates were leaked, and 11 Bit Studio quickly addressed the concerns on the official Frostpunk page. Official Frostpunk Twitter page tweets:

“We heard today that information regarding the #Frostpunk2 launch date leaked into the public space.

” There is absolutely no truth to any information that isn’t directly coming from the Administration. To make their tweet more dramatic, the Frostpunks said, “Thank you for your attention. There will be consequences for liars, as depicted in the Frostpunk 2 announcement trailer.

After a lengthy wait, Frostpunk 2 fans were a little disappointed when the administrations announced that the release date was incorrect, but they are still committed to the game and won’t trust in any fraudulent claims, so they will continue to wait.

Other games whose release dates were leaked with Frospunk’s have yet to address the matter, and it is expected that they will do so soon, or its players would be left with a lot of unanswered questions.

Frostpunk 1 was launched in 2018 and at first was only available on Microsoft platforms. However, as the game received very favourable reviews from gamers around the world, the developers decided to release it for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well.

After its first release, Frostpunk was ported to macOS and given a mobile version as well. As a game with minimal fanfare, Frostpunk 1 developed into a fascinating and challenging experience for many gamers.

Since its release, the game has sold more than 3 million copies globally, and this number is only expected to rise. Frostpunk is a storey about establishing a city amid a volcanic winter and coping with the harsh conditions that come with it

