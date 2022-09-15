Lauren Graham Had To Quit This Dangerous Habit For Her Gilmore Girls Role

Sacrifices had to be made to play Lorelai Gilmore. As part of the Gilmore Girls collective, Lauren Graham had to talk a mile a minute to get rid of all the excessive dialogue. Scott Patterson confessed to The New York Times the anxiety the actors felt if they were given extra pages of dialogue on the day they were going to act out scenes.

“Lauren and I were in the makeup chair,” recalled the actor, who played grumpy diner owner Luke Danes. “We looked at each other with this pathetic horror, and then we got to work.” These types of scenes were a hallmark of the series, but they also had consequences. Very quickly it became clear what both Patterson and Graham had to stop doing. The co-stars were cigarette smokers and the amount of dialogue made it impossible to continue the lifestyle.

“She needed her wind and I needed mine,” Patterson said. Although Lorelai certainly cornered the area as the funniest, Luke has his share of heavy dialogue. Luke continues to be Gilmore Girls’ best friend by far, and you can’t get that far without keeping up with Lorelai. But as iconic as the duo are, their story isn’t without drama.