Lara Greyrat in Mushoku Tensei ‘sequel’, a new Six-Sided Universe light novel set 80 years after Rudeus

Rudeus’ daughter Lara Greyrat will have a role in the new untitled book series set in the Six-Sided Universe. Photo credit: ShiroTaka

According to the light novel author, the “sequel” to Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is actually not a real sequel Rifujin na Magonote. Instead, the new story will be set in the Six-Sided Universe 80 years after the story events that focused on Rudeus Greyrat and his family. Lara Greyrat will be involved somehow, but the writer hasn’t even come up with a title for the new series.

Magnote tweeted that he was “speaking over 80 years after the [events of] Jobless Reincarnation” and that he “doesn’t really intend to write it as a ‘Sequel to Jobless Reincarnation'”.

While Magonote was clear that he had no intention of writing a sequel to Mushoku Tensei, fans of the light novel began referring to it as a sequel nonetheless. On September 16, 2022, he specified his previous statements.

“It’s a work that people are saying is a sequel to Jobless Reincarnation, and since I haven’t decided on a title yet, I can’t help but think people will say that. However, I have no plans to write a sequel to Jobless Reincarnation,” Magonote tweeted. “I’m sure people will say, ‘I was expecting a sequel, but I got something completely different!’ So I keep denying the word sequel.”

When a fan flatly stated that they want a sequel, Maganote answered“I know, of course, that a lot of readers feel that way, and I also know that if I wrote it as a sequel and released it as a sequel, it would be more commercially successful. But that’s not what I want to write, so I won’t.”

Magnote too says that the new series should not be considered a spin-off of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation.

The Mushoku Tensei Volume 26 release date has been set for November 25, 2022. Kadokawa confirmed that it contains the final ending of the light novel series adapting the Mushoku Tensei web novel series based on Shosetsuka ni Naro (Let’s Become a Novelist) from November 2012 to April 2015.

On January 15, 2021, Magonote wrote about his plans for the future of the Six-Sided Universe series. While the end of the web novel years ago heralded a new book series, Magonote’s progress was held back by health issues.

The prolific writer has also been busy working on independent projects. As of January 2019, he has been working on the web novel Orc Hero Story, officially named Orc Eroica by Yen Press.

Maganote plans to finish Orc Hero Story and then focus on healing his shoulders, neck, and eyes. Only when this checklist is complete will he turn his attention to writing the new Six-Sided Universe book series.

On September 16, 2022, Maganote clarified that he only intends to start work on the new Six-Sided Universe project “after the anime and the orcs are finished. It depends on how long the anime lasts, so maybe 3-8 years later.”

It’s interesting how Magnotee put it. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 release date has been officially confirmed for 2023. However, anime newsletters have claimed that Mushoku Tensei Season 3 has already secretly been given the green light for production, so he may say that the anime could end in 3 to 8 years. Having accidentally indirectly confirmed that Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 is already in pre-production.

The Family of Rudeus Gray Rat (minus Paul) is featured as the light novel cover for Mushoku Tensei Volume 26. Photo credit: ShiroTaka

Lara Greyrat has confirmed that she will star in the next series

In response to other fans, Magnote explained that the Greyrat family and the characters whose names appear in Mushoku Tensei will not be the main characters in the new story. These new characters will not be related to Rudeus, which is why the author feels it is not a direct sequel.

Maganote may not have started writing the story yet, but he has accepted that fans want to read more about Lara Greyrat (she’s the blue-haired teenage girl sitting below Roxy Greyrat in the family photo). The Creator did admit that Lara will appear in the story somehow, but he hasn’t confirmed that she will be the main character.

Lara is Rudeus’ second child and Roxy’s first child. In the original Mushoku Tensei light novels, it was prophesied that she would become a savior of the Doldia tribe, but this plot thread was left hanging by the light novels, requiring it to be resolved in the Six-Sided Universe. Consequence”.

With that in mind, it’s also likely that Hitogami or Man-God will make an appearance in the new story. After all, it was prophesied that the children of Rudeus would eventually kill him, and that particular storyline is also unresolved.

Rudeus’ name from his past life will remain a mystery

Another unresolved issue from the original light novel series was actually Rudeus’ name in his past life. Although readers (and anime fans) have learned a lot about the previous Rudeus, Maganote never gave us its original name.

Well it turns out magnote resolved never to tell the world! In fact, he went so far as to say it was “tactless” or “distasteful” to ask him Rudeus’ name.

We’ll just have to wait for the new Six-Sided Universe book series to come out to find out more. Stay tuned!