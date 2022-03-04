Lana Tufo Is Demanding An Answer!! Why Didn’t The Coast Guards Take Action Right Away? After A Plane Crash, Her Only Sister Mysteriously Vanished!

Shocking! After her sister Alexandra Tufo, 36, vanished in a plane crash in the Florida Keys, Lana Tufo, star of A&E’s “Living the Dream,” searches for her.

After A Plane Crash, Her Only Sister Mysteriously Vanished!

Lana, a contestant on “Flip Wars: Buying Blind,” claimed that the Coast Guard had alerted her about the jet disaster after her sister went missing on Tuesday.

There was a report of a small plane crash on Tuesday morning, and the Coast Guard thought it was possible that Lana’s sister might have been on board that plane.

Her sister’s identity remained a mystery, despite the fact that the Coast Guard had been notified. It is merely an estimate based on Alexandra’s plane size, departure location, dates, and the amount of persons on board.

District 7 started a search for a single propeller plane after receiving confirmation from the Coast Guard that a crash near Big Pine Key, Florida, had occurred.

A further two persons may have been on board the plane, according to their statement That individual is Alexandra’s boyfriend, Tommy, according to Lana’s information.

Alexandra Tufo, Lana’s lone sibling, works for the well-known financial firm KKR. Her sister is likewise involved in the entertainment sector. She’s appeared on a slew of TV shows, including Regis & Kelly Live!

Alexandra and Tommy, according to a former cast member of The Flip Wars, have been dating for some time and have travelled extensively together.

That was my trip as well. On Sunday, as they were both about to depart Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Alexandra texted her to let her know they were heading to Key West for the day at 9:30 a.m.

Couples previously reported meeting at the airport and embarking on their journey together after being reunited with Alexandra and Tommy.

For safety reasons, Lana reveals that the couple utilised radio to let Alexandra and Tommy know they were turning around since the path was risky. Despite the weather warnings, Lana, her sister, and Tommy stuck to their original plans.

The Coast Guard has been searching for the plane, but so far they have been unsuccessful. Their plane may have crashed into the water at Big Pine Key, according to Lana, who is sceptical.

Related Article:

She criticised the Coast Guard for delaying their investigation of the plane. Typically, the Coast Guards launched a search as soon as the plane failed to arrive at its destination. Despite this, Lana went to the Coast Guards for an explanation.

stay tuned with us on thenuherald.com we are adding new things