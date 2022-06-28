Lalo Salamanca’s Biggest Mistake Ever On Better Call Saul

Hypothetically, if it were possible to ask Lalo at the beginning of Better Call Saul season 6 what he thinks his biggest mistake is, he would most likely answer that Gus underestimated it. Specifically, in Season 5, Gus blackmails Nacho to gain Lalo’s trust, eventually ceding Lalo’s position to a team of trained assassins. Nacho’s betrayal shocked Reddit and, according to Tony Dalton, is a rare instance of Lalo falling into unforeseen circumstances. “This thing that happened to this character was kind of very shocking to him, he never saw it coming,” Dalton told Variety.

Ultimately, Lalo survives. In fact, Lalo uses his unexpected escape from Gus’ assassins to plan an attack that Gus fears so much that he hires a team of bodyguards around the clock and is constantly in hiding as long as Lalo stays at large. Lalo successfully survives Nacho’s betrayal at Gus’ hands, then both show him Gus’ true colors and give him an edge over his greatest rival.

Therefore, Lalo’s biggest mistake is not trusting Nacho or underestimating Gus. Rather, it’s about getting involved with Jimmy. Given that Lalo’s absence from Breaking Bad means his doom is imminent, there’s no character better suited to thwart Lalo’s plans than the series’ number one Chaos Agent.