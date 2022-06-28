Kyo Is Dead! Release Date

advertisement

The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 13 will reveal the fate of Kyo. Well, at the beginning of the previous episode, things were going in Kyo’s favor. Kyo had his best move to defeat Naofumi and his party. But in the end, Naofumi came to his senses and defeated Kyo with his strongest move.

In the 13th episode, Naofumi will celebrate his victory over Kyo. They couldn’t defeat Kyo with his techniques and power. But now that they have achieved something powerful, they will do their best to make peace between the two worlds. In the meantime, someone will ask for Naofumi’s help. Read on to find out more.

The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 13: What Will Happen Next?

Naofumi eventually returned to his world and was honored for defeating the Spirit Turtle. Now he has earned the title of viscount. Everyone gathers to cheer him up. Among them is Sadina, The Harpoon Hero. She is a strong and popular warrior of the Beastmen race and her techniques are very different and challenging. So your meeting with Naofumi will play a big role in Episode 13 of The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2.

Kyo is gone, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t return. He’s also reincarnated before, so there’s a good chance Kyo will return. He will use his teachings to defeat his enemies. Meanwhile, Naofumi will continue to grow. Sadina, The Harpoon Hero, will tell Naofumi about her problems and how things have changed in her town. So Naofumi decides to go with her and face a new threat.

A short summary!

Previously, Kyo’s backstory was revealed in Episode 12 of The Rising Of The Shield Hero. He was a closeted gamer before being reborn in another world after committing suicide. He decided to pursue his desires. Later, Yomogi and Ethnobolt picked up Naofumi and his crew and headed to Kyo’s lab. Meanwhile, Kizuna’s group dealt with the wave. In the lab, Kazuki’s subordinates attacked the group after transforming into half-animal chimeras.

But Raphtalia took care of her while Kyo blocked Naofumi’s exploding sword. Kyo later revealed that he revived Kazuki’s body and sent him to kill the group. So Rishia and Naofumi faced Kyo while the rest dealt with Kazuki. However, Kyo mocked Naofumi. He forced him to let himself be consumed by the Shield of Wrath. Rishia tried to calm him down but things didn’t go well as the possessed Naofumi tried to kill her. However, Rishia tried to remind him of his true feelings for Filo and Raphtalia and urged him to fight with Kyo.

But luckily, Filo and Raphtalia got help from the Soul of Ost and Naofumi regained his composure, which irritated Kyo. Naofumi then used the Spirit Tortoise Shield with the Mirror Vasall Weapon which overpowered Kyo. The energy beam eventually defeated him. After that, Naofumi and his group said goodbye to Kizuna and everyone and teleported to their world. Back in Melromarc, Naofumi was decorated while the other heroes dealt with the Wave’s absence.

The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 13 will air June 29, 2022 at 10pm JST. It will be available for streaming on Japanese local network. Also, international audiences can stream it on Crunchyroll. Stay tuned. The Anime Daily keeps you updated.