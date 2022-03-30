Kung Fu’s Olivia Liang Reminisces About Her Previous Roles On Legacies And Grey’s Anatomy

“Grey’s Anatomy” was an impactful formative experience in Olivia Liang’s career, made even more special by the fact that she was cast in an episode that was directed by the show’s star, Ellen Pompeo. Liang said that after observing her on set, she’s taken what she learned from Pompeo into her work on “Kung Fu.” “It was a very tiny part, three lines or something,” Liang remembered of her role, “and Ellen Pompeo was directing that episode, and she is Ellen Pompeo … and has so much on her plate, and she took the time to learn my name.

“That was really significant for me starting out,” Liang continued. “It was one of my very first TV gigs, and seeing someone of her caliber know my name, know everybody’s name on set … I was like, ‘Okay, I want to be like her if I ever get to be a leader on a set. I want to be warm and take the time to get to know people as people and not just as crew members.’ You could tell that she really cared about what she was doing. She was so gracious and so generous, and, more than anything, that’s what I took from that experience.”