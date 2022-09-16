Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible release date in Winter 2023 teased by new key visual [Trailer]

Key visual for upcoming anime Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible. Photo credit: @kubosan_anime/Twitter

On September 14, 2022, the official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of Nene Yukimori’s manga Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible (Kubo-san wa Mobu o Yurusanai) announced that the anime will start in January 2023, the anime season Winter 2023, will premiere!

A key image featuring Kubo (purple hair), Shiraishi, Kubo’s older sister Akina (red hair) and her cousin Saki (blue hair) was also released and can be seen here:

Full size key frame for upcoming anime Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible. Photo credit: @kubosan_anime/Twitter

What is the plot of Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible?

The story revolves around a high school freshman, Junta Shiraishi, who has an unusual quality that no one can emulate. Even if Junta is standing right next to someone, they cannot notice him because he is so calm and ordinary. His teachers also have a tendency to mark him ‘away’ even when he’s sitting at the table right in front of them!

Shiraishi starts to feel like he’s some sort of “mob” character from a video game, but in real life. In other words, he feels invisible. Trying not to let this get to her, Shiraishi prepares for a very boring high school life. However, as fate would have it, the girl sitting next to him in class is not only very beautiful, but also that one Person who appears to be able to detect his presence.

Kubo decides to annoy Junta by challenging him to do wild things that would make him stand out and that would get any ordinary classmate in big trouble. She later boldly declares that she is his “heroine” because she is the only one who can notice him. If Nagisa Kubo is the heroine of this story, Junta is still just a mob. But do opposites attract in this romantic comedy?

On the Kadokawa Anime official YouTube channel, you can watch a trailer of Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible here:

Trailer for Kubo won’t let me be invisible.

Who are the performers?

The cast of Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible includes:

Kana Hanazawa – Nagisa Kubo

Kengo Kawanishi – Junta Shiraishi

Miku ItouAkina Kubo

Sora AmamiyaSaki Kubo

Who are the members of the production team?

Members of the Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible production team include:

Original Story – Nene Yukimori

Director – Kazuomi Koga

Animation – pine jam

Screenwriter – Yuuya Takahashi

Character Designer – Yoshiko Saitou

Where can I read the manga?

As of October 2019, the Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible manga is published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine. As of November 2021, its chapters have been compiled into seven tankobon volumes.

Are you looking forward to the Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Anime? Let us know in the comment section below!