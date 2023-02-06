Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Final Arc Announced! When Is The Manga Ending? Release Date & More

All things must come to an end. Unfortunately, the popular manga also comes to an end. Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Final Arc will be the final season of the manga. Several fans on Reddit are very sad that their favorite series is coming to an end. There have been requests from fans on Twitter asking for the series to be extended a bit. Other fans are hoping for a spin-off sometime in the future. However, viewers must not be discouraged as they can follow the cute couple through the currently airing anime series. So here are all the details for the final bow.

Nene Yukimori first published the manga in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump Magazine in October 2019. In addition, the manga is also currently available for reading on the Shonen Jump+ website and app. The 11th compiled volume of the manga was released in December 2022. Later, Viz Media also released the fifth compiled book on January 3, 2023. Also, the anime will return with its new episodes in April this year. Even though the manga is coming to an end, fans can still look forward to the anime series. So read on to find out more.

Kubo Won’t Make Me Invisible Final Arc: Official Announcement

According to Shueisha’s Weekly Jump Magazine #10, Nene Yukimori’s manga will have its final arc. Unfortunately, the manga is coming to an end. In addition, the last arc will be “Confession”. The mangaka issued a statement urging fans to look forward to the end of the manga series. This news was taken by several fans who were sad while some were happy that it ends on a happy note.

In addition, Viz Media is currently printing the series in English and is also publishing the manga digitally. International fans and readers can also read the manga in English with Shueisha’s digital Manga Plus service.

What will happen in the Final Arc?

So far, few details have been released about what will happen in the final arc. However, according to the final arc’s name, “Confession,” fans can expect Shiraishi and Kubo to confess their feelings for each other. In addition, fans will be happy to know that the manga will have a happy ending. Shiraishi and Kubo finally become a couple and get together. Shiraishi will also now remain visible instead of invisible thanks to Kubo by his side. Fans can wish the couple good luck in their life together as a couple!

The final arc of the manga will begin soon. The stories will be featured in the next issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Jump Magazine on February 9, 2023. Are you looking forward to seeing how the final arc of the manga will unfold? Share your thoughts in the comments below! Until then, keep reading The Anime daily for more anime news and announcements.