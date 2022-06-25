Kozuki Oden Enters The Battle! Release Date

advertisement

One Piece Special Episode focuses on the legend of Kozuki Oden. Well, Luffy is still asleep and everyone is trying their best to stop Kaido from killing him. Meanwhile, Hyogoro wants to kill as many enemies as possible before the Queen’s Virus can do him any more damage. He will put up a tough fight with her and things will be challenging after that.

In the upcoming episode, Marco will save Hyogoro when Queen uses her best attack to destroy him. As for Luffy, he will have no idea of ​​his position. Kaido will make a deadly move, but someone will stop him. Big Mom will be on her way to destroy Luffy. Read on to find out more.

One Piece Special Episode: What Happens Next?

It gets painful on the live floor. Everyone is trying to deal with the Ice-oni disease. However, Chopper and his crew will work hard to prepare an antidote before he turns to ice. But some will die from exhaustion while others will be terrified. Meanwhile, Queen will be mad at Hyogoro and launch an attack.

As for Luffy, he will sleep and Kaido will come up with his new move to kill him. But this time, Kozuki Oden will appear and help him in his fight. He will attack Kaido. But Kaido will use his dangerous form to fight back Oden. The fight will be between them and he will do his best to keep Kaido busy. Meanwhile, Big Mom will continue torturing everyone.

A short summary!

Episode 1022 began in the storeroom with Tristan, Chopper, and Miyagi trying to make the antidote to the Ice Oni virus. Many of their people were still suffering from this virus on the live floor. However, the Straw Hat doctor was running out of time as he was about to cover himself in ice. The scene soon shifted to Kojuro, who was also affected by the Queen’s virus. However, Hyogoro calmed him down and told him to stay strong.

Hyogoro returned to his original powerful form despite being affected by the Ice Oni Virus. He later met Mimawarigumi and defeated her with his powerful sword attack. Meanwhile, Scratchmen Apoo watched in horror and ordered the Beasts Pirates to put down Hyogoro. He later recalled his teachings in Udon Prison. Luffy slept on the roof of the Skull Dome and Kaido used the Kaifu technique with strong wind blades. But Roronoa Zoro cut those blades. Shortly thereafter, Big Mom invented the cognac technique and defeated Zeus.

One Piece Special Episode will be released on June 26, 2022 at 7pm PDT. It will be available on Japanese local networks. Additionally, international fans can stream the show on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Stay tuned. The Anime Daily keeps you updated.