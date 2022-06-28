Korea Season 1 Part 1 Explained

Fleeting Berlin (Park Hae-soo) is one of the series’ biggest departures from the original Money Heist. Where Pedro Alonso’s version of the character is the terminally ill brother of the professor (Álvaro Morte) and dies early in the series, the true identity of the Korean character is Song Jung-ho, a fugitive labor camp survivor from North Korea.

Berlin plays one of the main roles in the Season 1 finale of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area as he plays a prominent role in convincing the public that the heist crew never intended to harm the hostages while the police are fully prepared to actively endanger everyone but the US Ambassador’s daughter, Anne Kim (Lee Si-woo). He also thoroughly undermines the police’s plans to publicly prove they killed an officer disguised as a hostage – since he didn’t kill the guy in the first place.

Alonso’s Berlin is a fan-favorite character from Money Heist, to the point that he’ll be getting his own spinoff show in 2023. The Korean version of the character might be pushing for a similar legacy, and judging by the fact that he’s played by Hae-soo — who you might remember as the ruthless, calculating Sang-woo in “Squid Game” — the creators the show might have some pretty big plans for him too.

Of course, there’s also the possibility that this Berlin is headed for a much darker ending. The Spanish version of the character eventually dies in Season 2. While Korean Berlin is noticeably different from the original, he’s still the leader of the gang and a wanted fugitive, so his chances of a happy ending seem pretty slim.