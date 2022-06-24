Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 12 celebrated by creator’s new finale art

Komi makes a smile gesture to Tadano. Credit: Studio OLM

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 has come to an end in Japan and the series creator has unveiled some unique new artwork to celebrate the event!

When the first season based on Tomohito Oda’s original manga series ended in 2021, it was announced shortly thereafter that a second season would begin in 2022. It ended its run in Japan along with many other anime series in Spring 2022, although it was one of the most anticipated returns of the Spring 2022 anime calendar overall.

Overall, fans experience a bittersweet moment.

Komi cannot communicate the author’s new artwork

While Netflix airing outside of Japan is still a few episodes from completion, the 12th and final episode (and 24th overall) of Komi Can’t Communicate has finally aired in Japan. Unfortunately, there is no news about a third season as of this writing.

However, this time the finale featured a unique new illustration by Tomohito Oda, the creator of the original series, who applauded fans for watching the anime so far. You can see it shared on Oda’s personal Twitter account below:

A new illustration by Komi can’t tell the author to commemorate the season 2 finale. Credit: Tomohito Oda

Komi Can’t Communicate directed by Kazuki Kawagoe for OLM Studios is currently available on Netflix. A few episodes of the second season are still to be shown. New faces were introduced to the cast in the new episodes.

These include Katsuyuki Miura as Shisuto Naruse, Minami Takahashi as Ayami Sasaki, Shotaro Uzawa as Chusaku Kometani, Fumiko Uchimura as Mikuni Kato, and Shinchiro Kamio as Makoto Katai.

The anime’s new opening theme is “Ao 100 Iro” performed by Miko Ito. The new ending theme is “Koshaberi Biyori” performed by FantasticYouth.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Summary

Komi Can’t Communicate may seem ridiculous or silly on the surface, but it is far from it. It’s a story about being yourself in the presence of others. A tale of how to open the doors of your mind and life to those you care about and how to improve step by step to become the best version of yourself. Komi Can’t Communicate is better than any self-help book available.

The first season of Komi Can’t Communicate established it as one of the best new shows of 2021. Komi and her sincere desire to have friends but also her inability to make friends captivated audiences around the world. Some people are born with the ability to converse with others. He is really great.

This second season delves into Komi and Tadano’s psychics as their friendship grows closer and more important. They even reach an extremely sweet love potential. Both characters develop rapidly. It’s wonderful to see them helping each other inside and outside of school. You become a part of each other’s lives and for those who are looking for a romance different from what we are used to, this is your romantic solution.

The animation and general production of the show are among the highlights of the series. OLM has created something quite stunning here. The comedic sections are multiplied tenfold by incredible editing and excellent animations. These sections can switch between different animation forms in seconds to set the right tone for the joke. Season 2 of Komi Can’t Communicate continues to offer more of what we wished for. Character growth is modest, but it is there. It’s nice to see all of these characters moving through their youth and growing into wonderful people.