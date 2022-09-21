Koga’s Past Unveils! Release Date & Plot Details

One good thing about manga lyrics is the fact that they are not contained within the twelve episode limit. Saying goodbye after two months is therefore not to be feared. The final chapter saw an introduction to Leonardo Silva and the lineage to which he belonged. And the power of fathers and grandfathers was also evident in its gameplay. Now it’s time for Koga Narushima to hit the man back. Here’s everything you need to know about the story before reading Kengan Omega Chapter 176.

In the following storyline, the same fight continues. But this time Koga Narushima would not be beaten. Instead, the man will bounce back with all his might and strength. However, profit cannot be guaranteed in every case.

Kengan Omega Chapter 176: What Will Happen Next?

We’ve yet to get our hands on the final title and raw scans of the new chapter. But fans are sure that the next chapter will cover the same fight. Silva is the kind of fighter who wouldn’t miss a single opportunity to defeat the opponent. What we haven’t seen in the story so far is a past sequence that gives us a glimpse of the fighter we’ve known for a long time. Yes, we are talking about Narushima Koga.

It’s a classic style of Kengan Omega storytelling, exploring the past lives of the fighters as they continue the fights. So the same is expected to happen with Narushima Koga in Kengan Omega Chapter 176. Only after that will we see how he gains the upper hand in the fight against Leonardo Silva.

Summary of the previous chapter!

The title of Kengan Omega Chapter 175 was “Have you…?” The episode began with players coming into Koga’s room to tell him he was next. Before he took the stage, the chapter cut two years into the past. Anna Paula was a former referee for the Kengan Association. Along with two other guests, she met with the patriarch of Silva Jiu-Jitsu, Ricardo Silva. And the chapter jumps to the present and introduces Koga’s opponents.

In the next match of the quarterfinals, Narushima Koga was about to fight Leonardo Silva, the offspring of Ricardo. The chapter ended with the start of the fight with a brief introduction of both. And everyone was quick to notice that Narushima Koga was taking his time synchronizing his moves with a new opponent.

No break was announced in the release of the latest chapter. However, the case of Kengan Omega is always strange. Fans can only expect the chapter to release in the next two days on September 22nd, 2022.