Knock At The Cabin Was The Career Challenge Dave Bautista Had Been Looking For All Along

In Knock at the Cabin, Dave Bautista plays Leonard, the massive but not unfriendly leader of a group of four who share visions of the apocalypse. The visions have taken them to a remote rural cabin, where they tell the family vacationing there (Ben Aldridge, Jonathan Groff, and Kristen Cui) that one of them must be sacrificed to prevent the end of the world.

The story takes place almost entirely in the cabin, with M. Night Shyamalan taking extreme close-ups of his characters to reinforce the tense, claustrophobic scenario. Bautista adds that Shyamalan’s insistence on shooting on film rather than digital added an extra layer of pressure to the actor’s already conversational performance.

“I don’t have the luxury [making] Mistakes you usually have when shooting digitally with multiple cameras,” he explains. “… We shoot on a camera with film, with one shot. If [my castmates] nail their dialogue, smash them and put all that emotion and energy into their performances, then the camera turns to me and I blow it, then their performances are completely obliterated and we have to start over.

Despite the pressure, Bautista welcomed the responsibility for his first leading dramatic role. “It was everything I’ve wanted, hoped and asked for over the years,” he says. “…If nothing else, I’ve proved my point, which is that I never intended to be a movie star. I wanted to be a respected actor and that’s that statement times 10. If nothing else people can never tell that I didn’t come out of my box and challenged myself because I proved my point in this case.

Knock at the Cabin is in theaters now.