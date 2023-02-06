Knock At The Cabin Moments That Made Our Skin Crawl

It’s debatable which sequence in “Knock at the Cabin” is really the most unnerving, but if we had to choose, our money’s on the third plague, when the sky falls to earth like tiny shards of glass. At least that’s how Leonard puts it, but the truth of the situation is far more frightening: suddenly, without warning, thousands of passenger planes around the world lose power and crash.

As the family and Leonard watch the news, they can’t take their eyes off the unprecedented tragedy. When the Hindenburg crashed, killing dozens on board, news anchor Herbert Morrison famously exclaimed, “Oh, mankind!” So imagine his reaction if he had been present to see the third plague caused by Sabrina’s death, which saw hundreds of thousands and possibly millions of people fall from heaven at once.

For viewers, Shyamalan did an excellent job of conveying the unimaginable, inhuman catastrophe and the terror it unleashed. The news channels, playing in Andrew’s and Eric’s cabin, showed shot after shot of helpless onlookers, all eclipsed by frantic screams and hopeless wails. It’s not an easy image to shake off, even after the film has ended, and it could very well represent the moment in the film when many viewers began praying for Andrew and Eric to hurry and get one of them to go Choosing sacrifices to end suffering.