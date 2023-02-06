Knock At The Cabin Could Have Had An Even More Upsetting Ending (& Why M. Night Shyamalan Made The Right Choice)

Had “Knock at the Cabin” followed “The Cabin at the End of the World” all the way to the tee, the film’s overall story would have been much darker.

In the book’s version, when Eric and Andrew break free from their bonds, they fight Adriane over a gun. The gun discharges and fatally shoots Wen, enough to convince Sabrina to switch sides and join forces with Eric and Andrew to kill Leonard. Unfortunately, Wen’s death is not enough to stop the apocalypse. Sabrina challenges the men to choose which one of them should die and then dies by suicide. But Andrew convinces Eric not to kill himself. The two men agree to stay together as a family and face the coming apocalypse together, no matter what.

Let’s be honest with ourselves; Any movie that ends with a dead child is bound to be super upsetting. It’s devastating when done well, but in a film about the power of self-sacrifice and the importance of the future and the greater good, killing the human embodiment of all the good things is a pretty bad idea. who will come. Therefore, the script’s decision to have Andrew sacrifice himself so Wen can have a happy future reflects the central themes of Knock at the Cabin much more fully.

