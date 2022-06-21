Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series remake game is coming out July 2022

Klonoa is back; This time he’s invading every major console! Photo credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Klonoa celebrates its 25th anniversary with a remake bundle releasing on July 8th, 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Klonoa is a 2D platformer with 3D backgrounds and some 3D elements.

If you’ve played Crash Bandicoot or Spyro, you should feel right at home with Klonoa, unless you played the original 1997 Klonoa or its 2008 remake.

Can Klonoa be the hero he always dreams of, or will he make history again? Photo credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment

What is the Klonoa Phantasy Reverie series?

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series is the name of the latest remake for Klonoa: Door to Phantomile and Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil. Namco released this platformer video game series in 1997, PlayStation. Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil was released for the PlayStation 2 in 2001.

Door to Phantomile received a 2008 remake of Klonoa for the Wii. Klonoa also has five spin-off games for PlayStation, WonderSwan and Game Boy Advance.

But the Phantasy Reviere Series only includes the first two games. The games are set in different worlds and Klonoa, the dream traveler, has to save them from danger.

The main game consists of Klonoa using his ring and wind globes to inflate enemies and use them to destroy obstacles and jump off to reach higher areas. In addition, Fantasy Reviere will have unique improvements such as overhauled graphics, customizable difficulty settings, and a two-player co-op mode.

What else do we know about Klonoa?

Klonoa has appeared in Namco x Capcom, Moto GP, Alpine Racer 3, Smash Court Tennis 3, Pro Baseball: Famista 2011, and Taiko no Tatsujin. Shippuu Tengoku Kaze no Klonoa is a two-volume long comedy manga that was released in 2002 and 2003.

Klonoa: Dream Traveler by Noctis Sol is a webcomic series from September 2012 to 2014. Unfortunately, the studio had to close ShiftyLook before they could satisfactorily complete the webcomic.

Henshin had an animated film in pre-production. Hideo Yoshizawa was executive producer and Ash Paulsen was an associate producer.

But after two years of no progress, on January 4, 2019, Hitoshi Ariga, the author, announced that the project had been shelved. If the Klonoa Phantasy Reiere series does well, hopefully we’ll get another chance to see Klonoa on the big screen.

Are you looking forward to the remake? Leave a comment below and share your thoughts on it!