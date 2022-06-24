Kin no Kuni, Mizu no Kuni (Land of Gold, Land of Water) anime movie in Spring 2023 adapts the fantasy rom-com manga

Key visual for upcoming movie Kin no Kuni, Mizu no Kuni. Photo credit: @warnerbros.co.jp/kinnokuni-mizunokuni-movie/

Nao Iwamoto’s manga Kin no Kuni, Mizu no Kuni (Gold Country, Water Country/Land of Gold, Land of Water) is getting an anime adaptation, which is now in production!

Nao Iwamoto is best known as the author and artist of the following manga: Kokontouzai Shigotoshuu, Marronnier Oukoku no Shichinin no Kishi, Kin no Kuni Mizu no Kuni, Yesterday, Yes a Day, and Machi de Uwasa no Tengu no Ko.

A key visual has been released teasing a Spring 2023 premiere.

Full version of the key visual for the upcoming Kin no Kuni, Mizu no Kuni movie. Photo credit: @warnerbros.co.jp/kinnokuni-mizunokuni-movie/

What is the plot of Kin no Kuni, Mizu no Kuni?

The story takes place in a world where long ago there were two neighboring countries that were hostile to each other. The two districts would squabble over minor irritations, such as “The weed from your nation comes into mine every single day” or “The sound of futons being hit in your nation is annoying”.

Eventually, this madness culminated in a war started over an infamous “dog poop incident.” In the ensuing chaos, the gods decided to intervene and brokered a truce between the leaders of the two nations. The gods decreed that country A would send the most beautiful girl in the country to country B and that country B would send the smartest boy in the whole country to country A and they would both get married.

Cover of the first edition of the Kin no Kuni manga, Mizu no Kuni. Photo credit: @anime-planet.com

The story really begins when two people who would never have met because they lived in enemy countries are suddenly told that they must marry each other. Quiet princess Saara and good-natured architect Naranhayar both put their duty to their country ahead of their own feelings as they agree to the arranged marriage, but unexpectedly, as they begin to play the role of “husband and wife,” they begin to grow fond of each other to put in love.

However, will their “forbidden love” persuade their countries to finally settle their differences and embrace peace, or will their countries reignite the flames of war?

Who are the members of the project team?

Director Kotono Watanabe and screenwriter Tsubota Fumi will be part of the Madhouse Studio project team. Kotono Watanabe is best known for directing Prince of Stride: Alternative, Ore Monogatari!!, Hanayamata, No Game No Life, Chihayafuru and Btooom!

In addition, director Mitsuyuki Masuhara, known for Ace of Diamond, will assist in directing the film.

What is another popular manga by Nao Iwamoto?

Machi de Uwasa no Tengu no Ko (Spiritual Princess) is another popular manga by Nao Iwamoto. The story revolves around a seemingly normal high school girl named Akihime, who is actually the daughter of Ryokuhouzan’s tengu. Akihime lives in the human world with her mother and tries to lead a “normal human life”.

However, her childhood friend Shun constantly tries to convince Akihime to leave the humans and return to the mountains with him and become a true tengus together. Despite Shun’s insistence, Akihime remains unmoved as she harbors secret feelings towards her classmate, Takeru-kun.