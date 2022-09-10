KimiZero anime adaptation revealed by key visual

A key visual for Our Dating Story: The experienced you and the inexperienced me. Photo credit: @ganganonline.com

On September 9, 2022, the staff for Makiko Nagaoka’s KimiZero (full title: Keiken Zumi na Kimi to, Keiken Zero na Ore ga, Otsukiai Suru Hanashi; fan translation: “Our Dating Story: The Experienced You and the Inexperienced Me”) will be ignited novel series announced it would get an anime adaptation.

A KimiZero key visual to commemorate the announcement was also released (see below).

The first key visual for the upcoming anime KimiZero. Photo credit: @natalie.mu

Makiko Nagaoka wrote the light novel story while Magako did the illustrations. Magako created a special illustration to commemorate the anime adaptation of the story, which can be seen here:

A celebratory illustration by Magako for the upcoming anime KimiZero. Photo credit: @natalie.mu

What is the plot of KimiZero?

The story revolves around a Japanese high school student named Ryuuto Kashima, who, being an outcast from the school, has a dark personality and an EMO vibe about him. From afar he admires the most beautiful and popular girl in his class – Runa Shirakawa. However, as part of a punishment game, he’s forced to ask her out! In an unexpected turn of events, Runa simply replies, “Sure. I’m free right now.”

Ryuuto never expected that he would date the sunny girl when he is her polar opposite. She’s also not the easiest girl to date because she is a gyaru (Punk) with a lot of dating experience and a fiery personality. Ryuuto thinks their relationship is doomed before it even begins due to their different social circles and hobbies, but as they get to know each other, their differences become something they need to bond over.

In the manga adaptation, the way Ryuuto and Runa date is slightly different. Ryuuto develops a crush on Runa and eventually decides to confess that he is in love with her. After his confession, Runa surprises him by saying that they should “get together”. What will Ryuuto do when Runa suddenly suggests they get intimate on their very first date? You’ll have to wait for the anime to find out!

Who are the members of the production team?

KimiZero production team members include:

Director – Hideaki Ooba (Love of Kill, Pandalian, Dr. Ramune: Mystery Disease Specialist)

Animation — Studio ENGI

Screenwriter — Hiroko Fukuda (Taisho Otome Fairy Tale, Gekijouban Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san)

Character Designs – Yousuke Itou (Holmes of Kyoto, The Detective Is Already Dead)

Where can I read the light novel series?

On September 19, 2020, Makiko Nagaoka launched the KimiZero light novel series under Fujimi Shobou’s Fujimi Fantasia Book imprint, with illustrations by Magako. Four volumes have been published by February 19, 2022.

Where can I read the manga adaptation?

On February 23, 2022, a manga adaptation illustrated by Noyama Carpaccio began serialization on Square Enix’s Gangan online web service. So far, a single tankoubon volume has been released.

Are you looking forward to the anime KimiZero?