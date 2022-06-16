Kimetsu no Yaiba -Entertainment District Arc- recreated in Kyoto Toei Studio theme park

Kimetsu no Yaiba Kyono Gotosan event poster. Credit: Crunchyroll

This summer, visitors to Kyoto Old Town can enjoy various unique Demon Slayer diversions. According to Mantan Web, the producers of Demon Slayer and the city of Kyoto are collaborating to offer tourists a unique recreation of anime and manga fan-favorite Demon Slayer Entertainment District.

While the arc was set in Tokyo’s Yoshiwara district during the Taisho era, Kyoto Toei Studio Park, a theme park/movie studio known for its authentic recreations of Edo-era buildings, is being redecorated to depict scenes from the action-packed replicate bow. Visitors are allowed to take pictures of the fantastic landscape.

The treats and goods of recreation

The promotion extends to Kyoto itself, where visitors can collect exclusive free Kyomaru Uchiwa (Japanese traditional fans). Fans will be adorned with new art of the franchise’s characters at locations in the city’s historic hanamachi districts. The districts are known for the geishas who live and work there. The Keifuku Electrical Railroad, a municipal railroad operator, will also be painting some of its passenger vehicles with artwork from the campaign.

Kimetsu no Yaiba Kyono Gotosan Event Kyomaru Uchiwa. Credit: Crunchyroll

The actions will take place in the city from July 23 to October 27, 2022.

Once the country’s capital, Kyoto is now one of Japan’s most popular tourist destinations. Japan has eased travel restrictions related to COVID-19, allowing international tourists for the first time since the pandemic began. Visitors will be forced to comply with the country’s public safety regulations, including wearing masks and paying for health insurance. Designated tour guides will supervise you for the duration of your visit.

Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc, a masterpiece

The Entertainment District arc is widely considered to be one of the best parts of Koyoharu Gotouge’s famous manga Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba. The main characters of the series, the altruistic Tanjiro, his sister Nezuko, the cowardly Zenitsu and the brazen Inosuke, arrive in the big city to help Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, the Demon Slayer Corps in this arc.

The team was tasked with investigating a spate of possible demon-related disappearances in the area’s red-light district. Ufotable turned the arc into animation in 2021 and served as the basis for most of the anime series’ second season. The anime version received comparable praise, with critics and fans praising Ufotable’s high-quality animation and sophisticated action choreography.

The Demon Slayer Season 3 anime that will depict the Swordsmith Village arc is currently in production.

Koyoharu Gotouge’s entire manga is available in English from VIZ Media. Crunchyroll offers the last two seasons of the anime for streaming.

What do you think of this version of the Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc? Are you excited for the upcoming Demon Slayer season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.