Kim Bodnia Sought Out Challenges While Filming The Witcher To Enhance His Energy

During an interview with Stream Wars, Kim Bodnia was asked what he found the biggest challenge of filming The Witcher. Bodnia’s response came as a bit of a surprise as he didn’t really take the opportunity to address a fight he faced on set. Instead, he focused on how much he loves to take on challenges.

“I like to constantly challenge myself,” Bodnia began. “You need challenges to do good. So if there are no challenges, I make a challenge. I’m happy to break my own leg so I can get back up because that gives energy.” For Bodnia’s leg sake, let’s just hope he’s talking metaphorically here. Despite this, his point of view remains strong. Overcoming an obstacle creates a source of positive energy that inspires someone to keep going.

“I like energy, and the cameras can only absorb energy, so I’m working on that all the time. So I have to constantly challenge myself. Otherwise I get bored,” Bodnia continues, and he makes a compelling argument. A camera can only record what is directly in front of it. When an actor doesn’t do well due to lack of energy or boredom, the score suffers. “I don’t care about the big challenge because I’m an old trained athlete.” He says he’s used to facing adversity and overcoming it. He’s used to the thrill of jumping a higher hurdle and it’s helped him do his best.

“Without a challenge there is no life.” Bodnia went on to say that he works out every day and is always looking for new ways to “break his leg” so he can get back up stronger than before.