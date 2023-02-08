Khary Payton’s Favorite Episode Of The Walking Dead Is Truly Heartbreaking

Khary Payton’s personal favorite episode of The Walking Dead is the fourth of the show’s eighth season: Some Guy. It is one of the most painful chapters in the entire story of King Ezekiel. The previous episode ends with dozens of Kingdom fighters being blown to bits by heavy artillery by Saviors. In the early moments of Some Guy, the wounded Ezekiel emerges from a pile of their bodies to find he may be the sole survivor. Later in the episode, things only get worse for Ezekiel as he watches as his beloved tigress Shiva is devoured by zombies, a crushing personal and symbolic loss that Payton hardly exaggerated when he told The Hollywood Reporter, “She is the symbol and embodiment of the kingdom itself.”

The grisly scenes are spliced ​​with moments when Ezekiel inspires his people to fight, which only makes it all the more difficult to bear. Speaking to The Den of Geek about Ezekiel’s journey in Season 8, Payton admitted that playing the ups and downs of “Some Guy” made it his favorite episode. “I honestly think my favorite episode I’ve done is probably the fourth episode, ‘Some Guy,'” he said, continuing, “and while it was a heartbreaking episode and it took a couple of weeks to shoot, it was It’s also one of the most satisfying and one of my proudest moments of my acting career because it’s gone from such a high point to such a low point.”

The actor goes on to commend the The Walking Dead team for giving the actors the opportunity to carry the entire series with episodes like this. And while he goes on to acknowledge that “Some Guy” was challenging in every way, the episode is arguably the best work of the entire series.