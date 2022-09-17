Kevin Smith Explains The Real Reason You Can’t Stream Or Digitally Purchase Dogma

Due to the controversy that arose even before Dogma was made, Miramax’s parent company, Disney, pressured film producer and Miramax CEO Harvey Weinstein to halt production. Weinstein ignored Disney and allowed Smith to produce the strip. Upon completion, Disney tried again to dissuade Weinstein. Disney eventually banned Miramax from releasing it. Weinstein then personally acquired the rights to “Dogma” and released it through Lionsgate.

After Weinstein’s sentencing, Smith discovered that “Dogma” was being considered for a new DVD release, meaning Weinstein was trying to sell the rights. Accordingly, Weinstein demanded a whopping $5 million under the guise that Smith would be involved, which was not the case as he made it clear to the attorneys that he refused to work with Weinstein again.

Eventually, Smith decided to repurchase the rights himself and approached an offer through his attorneys, which Weinstein rejected. Smith countered with a higher bid, but Weinstein again declined. Guessing Weinstein was sticking with his asking price, Smith relented, arguing to TheWrap, “Look, I love ‘Dogma’ as much as I love the next guy, but a) I don’t have $5 million and b) it’s not that what the market endures more. We’re living in a streaming era.” Finally, another source told the Clerks creator that Weinstein just wasn’t willing to sell him “Dogma.” Knowing this, Smith realized he simply ran out of options.

Smith later lamented, “What sucks is that he’s putting his fat ass on my film too. And the right thing would have been to sell it back to me, even if you didn’t want to sell for the price. I said first tell us what that price is and sell me back my self-expression.”