Kevin Feige Teases More Incarnations Of Thor Beyond Love And Thunder

To promote the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Disney held a press event on June 24, 2022, which Looper attended. During the chat with the cast and crew, Kevin Feige answered a question about the future of Thor and the sub-franchise beyond Love and Thunder. While Feige notes that the MCU is focused on telling polished stories with certain actors, there’s a lot more to Thor than what’s made it to the screen so far. “If we look at the comics as a guide, there are many other incarnations of Thor that we have yet to see,” he said, hinting at the possibility that more footage of Thor is on the way to cinemas.

By the time Love and Thunder was released, the MCU had already hosted a few Thor variations. Thor Odinson and Jane Foster are the most obvious, but don’t forget that in the Disney+ series Loki we got a glimpse of Frog Thor – aka Throg (Hemsworth) – and in Thor: Ragnarok and Hawkeye, “Actors dressed up as hammer-wielding Avengers. Yet, as Feige notes, many other versions remain unadapted. Perhaps the most notable are alien Beta Ray Bill (who had a small cameo in “Ragnarok”) and leather vest, ponytail-wearing Eric Masterson, better known as Thunderstrike, but they’re just the tip of the iceberg.

If Kevin Feige is to be believed, there’s a lot more Thor on the way after Thor: Love and Thunder, which hits theaters on July 8, 2022.