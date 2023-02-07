Kevin Feige Reveals Why Ant-Man 3 Was The Right Film To Launch Phase 5

During an Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania press conference that Looper attended, Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, pulled back the curtain and stated that the studio didn’t want to return just for Kang’s first take on the familiar characters Avengers, but that they wanted him to feel like an impossible threat to someone like Ant-Man. “Phase 4 was about introducing a lot of new characters to the world. We wanted to start Phase 5 with a third film with characters that were already popular […] Who better to square off against one of the greatest villains the MCU has ever faced than this family you might think can’t handle it? It looks like the fight is going to be downright brutal.

Meanwhile, Janet aka Wasp (Michelle Pfeiffer) will provide the secret knowledge needed to defeat Kang – or at least this version of him. It turns out she’s been involved with the rise of Kang for quite some time, presumably while trapped in the Quantum Realm as seen in “Ant-Man and the Wasp”. Feige explained, “We learn as the film progresses that not only has Janet dealt with it, she’s been dealing with it for decades.”

Exactly how the confrontation will end remains another mystery of the quantum realm until Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17th.