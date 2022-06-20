Kevin Feige Reveals When MCU Fans Will Find Out The Big Picture For Phase 5

The time for details on Phase 5 of the MCU is approaching. In an interview with Total Film, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige addressed the future developments in the cinematic universe he presides over, and it seems there are some major announcements to come surprisingly soon. Additionally, he’s confident that the hodgepodge of Phase 4 will make a lot of sense before it comes to an end.

“As we near the end of Phase 4, I think people are starting to see where this next saga is going,” Feige said. “I think there have already been a lot of clues that are obvious to me, at least, as to where this whole saga is going. But we’ll be getting into that a little more directly in the coming months to lay out a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap.

These comments are undoubtedly catnip for MCU fans who love the clues and Easter eggs the movies and shows are so notoriously full of. With many potentially groundbreaking Phase 4 parts yet to premiere, Feige probably wouldn’t be making such comments unless he had several aces up his sleeve. While it seems reasonably clear that ‘Loki’ and ‘Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania’ villain Kang (Jonathan Majors) will intervene in the proceedings in some way, fans will likely have to keep learning about the others to come MCU things speculate…at least for a few months, until Feige gives us some insight into the master plan he’s hatched.