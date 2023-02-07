Kevin Feige Plays Coy At The Mention Of A Jimmy Woo Spin-Off After Ant-Man 3

During a press conference that Looper attended on Feb. 7, Randall Park and Kevin Feige declined to confirm or deny the idea of ​​a Jimmy Woo spin-off project after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. While her phrasing and intonation don’t necessarily suggest that such a project is secretly in the works, it’s interesting that both Park and Feige immediately responded, “You never know.” Perhaps the idea was conceived by one or both in the past Men and is currently floating in the concept airwaves for future Marvel stories.

In the comics, Woo is actually a fairly prominent character with a lot of material to mine content from. A tactician and team manager of the same mind as Nick Fury, Woo has managed several superhero teams including the Protectors and the Agents of Atlas, the latter of which consisted entirely of Asian and Pacific Islander superheroes. It’s not hard to imagine that Woo will lead a similar team of heroes in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Regardless of whether or not Woo gets his own Disney+ series or a $200 million blockbuster, he’s at least been confirmed as one of the central characters of the upcoming Marvel Zombies animated series (via discuss movie). Woo (voiced by Park) will be one of the human survivors on the show alongside Kate Bishop, Shang-Chi and Yelena Belova.