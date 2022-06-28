Kevin Costner’s Favorite Yellowstone Scene So Far

There were a lot of memorable moments on “Yellowstone” – killer snake in a flying cooler, anyone? — but one stands out from the rest for Kevin Costner while playing John Dutton.

“There was something about the scene where John was on his way to a place – I think he was wearing a tuxedo – and a bunch of Chinese tourists found their way onto his property to photograph a bear not too far away, a Grizzly bears, that’s incredibly dangerous,” Costner said. “He walks out with a gun and he’s like, ‘You’re on my land.’ He points to a mountain and says, ‘This is my country.’ Then he points behind him and there’s another mountain and he says, ‘This is my country.’ And he’s looking west and doing the same, and the problem is that someone has so much – and we’re quite taken with the actual beauty of what they have.

But aside from the spectacular beauty of the scene, Costner finds the sheer stupidity of people unfamiliar with the primal nature of wildlife a teachable moment on the show.

“That particular scene was funny because there’s a little bit of truth in everything,” he said. “People cross other people’s fences without asking permission. They put themselves in danger with wild animals, whether it’s buffalo or bear, and it’s kind of frightening… To this day, people do it and pay a terrible price for it. “

