Kevin Bacon’s Appearance In The MCU Just Made An Old Party Game Much Easier

In The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) try to get Peter “Star-Lord” Quill (Chris Pratt) Kevin Bacon for Christmas. It’s a heartwarming and hilarious tale of aliens who don’t understand human limitations and try to do something nice for a friend. By doing so, they just made Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon a lot easier. Now that not only means that the entire cast of this Christmas special was in a project with Kevin Bacon — a cast that already includes such big names as Chris Pratt and Vin Diesel — but that the entire MCU is connected and all of the characters end up there each other’s traits overlap, now every single cast member throughout the MCU is linked to Kevin Bacon. That’s 30 movies before you even start including all MCU TV shows.

However, as Atom Tickets points out, there was already a connection to Kevin Bacon running through the MCU. Josh Brolin, who played Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, also starred in Hollow Man with none other than Kevin Bacon. But Bacon, who is actually in the MCU, removes a level of separation, and many of the actors who appear in the MCU now have lower Bacon numbers. And since the MCU is so massive, the entire game could pretty much be called The Two Degrees of Kevin Bacon at this point.