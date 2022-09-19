Kenan Thompson’s Biggest SNL Botch Is A Sketch We’ll Never See

When Kenan Thompson joined SNL, he had decades of experience as a pro. He got his first acting job at age 10 in a commercial for Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. At 14, Thompson landed his first film role in 1994’s D2: The Mighty Ducks, the second installment in the Mighty Ducks franchise. That led to his role on Nickelodeon’s variety show All That, where he played a big part in a cast of eccentric characters.

However, when he auditioned for “SNL” in his early 20s, it wasn’t an easy process and he didn’t have instant success. For a number of years he was told he looked too young to even try it. When he finally got his chance at 25, he felt completely overwhelmed. “It was terrifying,” he told Vanity Fair. “I didn’t know how to involve the audience.”

Though Thompson felt his audition was a disaster, he eventually got the job. Lorne Michaels clearly thought he was ready to join the “SNL” cast. But when he got there, even his years of entertainment experience couldn’t guarantee a perfect performance every time. He was sidelined early on during an awkward moment in dress rehearsal for a skit titled “Randy the Page.”