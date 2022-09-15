Ken Jennings’ Latest Jeopardy! Stunt Has Longtime Fans Seeing Red

On a new episode of “Jeopardy,” new host Ken Jennings caused fans a stir when he did the unthinkable: He gave the contestant a second chance. In the Cons category, four-game champion Luigi de Guzman chose the $1,000 question: “Here is a typical early 19th-century landscape by this British painter.” When De Guzman replied, “Who is constant? ” Jennings nudged him in the right direction: “Say it again.” De Guzman then corrected himself with “Constable,” increasing his profit to $6,200 (via New York Post).

The interaction sparked anger from devoted Jeopardy fans, especially when Jennings didn’t show the same leniency to another contestant, Harriet Wagner. When she attempted to switch her answer from “Angela LeGuin” to the correct Ursula LeGuin, Jennings was less than charitable. Fans took to social media to condemn the new host a viewer angry: “That was totally unfair and Ken Jennings (and the ‘judges’) were dead wrong not to give her credit for a correct answer. Is the #misogyny of #jeopardy? Sure, looks like it!” another wrote“So with #Jeopardy, one candidate can correct an answer and another can’t? Come on Ken, that’s just not right.”

The trivia-loving “Jeopardy” viewers are a notoriously detail-oriented crowd, an ethos Trebek extolled. In fact, Trebek was demanding in his role as host. If Jennings wants to get back in the fans’ good graces, he has plenty of opportunities to do so: “Jeopardy” airs weekly at 7 p.m. on ABC.