Kelly Rizzo Doesn’t Look Good! After The Death Of Her Husband, Kelly Feels As Though She Has Entered A Strange New Universe.

Nobody likes to face the reality of losing a loved one, but it’s a reality that can’t be avoided. You will be devastated by the death of a loved one, no matter how successful you are as an actor or a housewife.

After The Death Of Her Husband, Kelly Feels As Though She Has Entered A Strange New Universe.

Kelly Rizzo, a 42-year-old actress and host, has been suffering with Bob Saget’s unexpected passing for the past two months. While Bob Saget is no longer in her life, she just posted a picture of the two of them together on Instagram and has spoken openly about how she is coping with the loss.

‘Two whole months.'” she said in her blog post. I’ve come to realise that time is both a waste and a precious commodity. It’s unusual and surreal to reach these milestones when you’re keeping track of the weeks and months.

Two months have passed since I last saw you. But at the same time, it still feels like you were here just a few days ago. I prefer to think of it as a brand-new universe. It’s a long process to learn how to manage it.”

Kelly Rizzo recently posted a video of her and Bob Saget’s time together last month, in which she talked about how much she misses her husband and talked about Bob and his life in general.

It’s clear from Rizzo’s Instagram images and captions that she’s missing her husband a lot and going through the toughest time of her life.

An autopsy revealed that actor and comedian Bob Saget had died on January 9, 2022, in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando. In police records, Bob Saget’s death was caused by head trauma, however it is not clear what caused the head trauma

. It was a shock to Saget’s family, especially Kelly Rizzo, when Saget’s abrupt death came to light at the age of 65. After a three-year relationship, Rizzo and Saget were married in 2018.

Because the couple has said previously that they do not plan to have any children, the couple does not have any children in their marriage. Saget, on the other side, has three children with ex-wife Sherri Kramer, Aubrey Saget, Jennifer Belle Saget, and Lara Melanie Saget.