Keegan-Michael Key Reprises Key & Peele’s Iconic Mr. Garvey In Hilarious New Paramount+ Ad

The latest commercial for Paramount+ reunites Key & Peele fans with Mr. Garvey on Paramount Mountain – where the elusive substitute teacher battles various animated characters from the streaming service’s wide catalog of shows.

During this commercial, Mr. Garvey attempts to name the roles, arguing with a variety of children’s cartoon characters such as Blue from Blues Clues, Dora from Dora the Explorer, and Krumm (David Eccles) from Aaahh!!! real monsters”. .” The commercial ends with a callback to the original sketch, in which Mr. Garvey calls out “AA Ron.” Although that name simply referred to a teenager named Aaron (Zack Pearlman) in the original sketch, this time it’s him reigning Super Bowl champion Aaron Donald, who answers the call with a quick “Here, Coach!”

Aside from the fact that the return of Mr. Garvey is certainly a nostalgia trip for those who fondly remember the Substitute Teacher skit from when it premiered in 2012, the commercial is also a clever way of promoting that Key & Peele is currently available to stream on Paramount+ itself. In any case, there’s no doubt that the return of Mr. Garvey is one of the most inventive and hilarious ways to promote Paramount+, and there’s no question seeing him bring a smile to the face of any Key & Peele fan will do magic.