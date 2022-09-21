Keanu Reeves Was Almost Cast In This Divisive Chris Pratt Role

Following the back-to-back successes of 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy and 2015’s Jurassic World, Chris Pratt kept the gravy train rolling with 2016’s Passengers. The sci-fi film is a tale of botched hibernation, deception and intergalactic codependency. The science fiction film stars Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence as two passengers in a spaceship bound for a distant colony planet. However, what fans may not know is that Keanu Reeves almost starred in the film.

The screenplay for Passengers was written by Jon Spaihts in 2007 and picked up by Reeves, who was planning to star in and produce the film. In a 2013 Reddit AMA, Reeves wrote, “I have a project that I’ve been developing for over six or seven years. It’s a role I’m looking forward to playing, it’s called ‘Passengers’.” Unfortunately, Reeves’ version of the film never materialized; The project moved from Wayfare Entertainment to The Weinstein Company before ending up at Sony Pictures, where Pratt signed on to Star (via Yahoo).

Reeves was a nice guy who had nothing but good things to say about the revamped Passengers when it came out in 2016. “Everybody’s been working so hard for so long,” the actor told Yahoo Movies. “I’m just happy that this beautiful story was told by such wonderful people.” He also made sure to meet his “The Matrix” and “John Wick” co-star Laurence Fishburne, who played a supporting role in “Passengers.” , shouted out. “He made an amazing turn.”