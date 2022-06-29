Katey Sagal Makes Her Thoughts On Returning To Futurama Clear

During a recent chat with CinemaBlend, Katey Sagal opened up about why she decided to take part in Hulu’s new Futurama revival and made her feelings towards the show very clear. When asked by the outlet how easy it was for them to contribute to the new episodes of the series, Sagal said, “Easiest. i love this job I just made it yesterday. We recorded an episode and I just… it was so much fun. It’s just great, great writing, great characters.

Sagal went on to say that she wasn’t even that shocked to learn that Hulu was interested in bringing Futurama back. “I’m never surprised when it reboots because it keeps rebooting. It has such a huge following,” Sagal said. The actor added: “It’s really not a problem at all. And everyone just falls in. We know what’s happening, so it was great. It was great.” Of course, as some fans already know, not all of the cast of Sagal’s Futurama were as quick to join the show’s Hulu revival as she was.

When the revival was originally announced, John DiMaggio was famously left out of its cast. Variety even reported at the time that the revival’s producers were willing to find someone else to voice Bender. However, DiMaggio’s absence quickly caught the attention of Futurama fans everywhere, inspiring many to put increased pressure on Hulu to reach an agreement with the actor.

Fortunately, an agreement was finally reached between the parties and DiMaggio will happily return as Bender in Hulu’s Futurama revival. Now that that obstacle has been removed, fans can sit back and relax and look forward to the upcoming episodes of Futurama.