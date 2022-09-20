Karate Kid III Villain Sean Kanan Gushes About Finally Fostering A Friendship With Ralph Macchio On Cobra Kai

In an exclusive interview, Sean Kanan told Looper it felt surreal to be in a pivotal scene in “Cobra Kai” Season 5 Episode 10, not only with his “Karate Kid” villain actors William Zabka and Yuji Okumoto, but also with Ralph Macchio too — and that their characters were all united for a greater cause more than three decades after they last met.

“Ralph and I were on set together and at one point he said to me, ‘Can you believe that?’ That’s one of the things I love about Ralph, nobody deserves this achievement more than him and Billy [Zabka] because they’re great guys,” gushed Kanan. “They’ve both been around Hollywood for a really long time, and he’s still like, ‘Wow, isn’t that amazing? Is not that great?’ Keeping that sense of humility and that sense of gratitude is what makes these two guys so great… It couldn’t have happened to nicer guys, and Ralph and I both said, ‘Can you believe that? This is 30 years later and here we are.'”

While Kanan has enjoyed tremendous success since The Karate Kid Part III — including long-running starring roles on The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, and The Bold and the Beautiful — he feels blessed to have Mike on Cobra Kai. in a completely different light.

“One of the greatest things about this experience for me outside of production on a humanistic level was the opportunity to get to know Ralph as a man again,” Kanan said modestly. “[I got to play Mike] as a 55-year-old guy, as opposed to this brash 22-year-old boy who was thrown into this situation that was his nemesis “sink or swim” where we were very apart. You haven’t done much to foster a friendship between us, but with foresight. Now we have the opportunity to spend some time together and that was really nice.”

All five seasons of Cobra Kai stream exclusively on Netflix.