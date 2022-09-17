Kanojo Okarishimasu Season 3 confirmed

Sumi from the Rent-A-Girlfriend anime. Credit: TMS Entertainment

It has been announced that the anime TV series Kanojo Okarishimasu will return as Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 3! More information will be announced in March 2023 (see article in link for regularly updated information).

One of the key releases of an overall strong anime season was Reiji Miyajima’s adaptation of the Weekly Shonen Magazine manga of the same name. The COVID-19 pandemic undoubtedly had the biggest impact on summer 2020, but Rent-A-Girlfriend still managed to make a name for itself with viewers.

That doesn’t even take into account the popularity of the series in other countries, as the original manga is currently one of the best-selling books in China due to the release of the anime.

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 3 Announcement

On September 16, 2022, after the conclusion of Season 2, it was announced that Kanojo Okarishimasu Season 3 is in the works. The second season came to an end after 12 episodes. Based on the original Japanese title Kanojo, Okarishimasu, the Rent-a-Girlfriend series is referred to as Kanokari.

A small chibi-style film featuring the girls was used to introduce Season 3:

No information has been published yet. The second season of the Rent-a-Girlfriend anime series was directed by Kazuomi Koga, with character designs by Kanna Hirayama. The music was created by Hyadain. Both seasons were animated by TMS Entertainment.

The main cast of Kanojo Okarishimasu are:

Shun Horie as Kazuya Kinoshita

Sora Amamiya as Chizuru

Rie Takahashi as Sumi

Nao Toyama as Ruka

Aoi Yuki as Mommy

Why Kazuya isn’t as bad a main protagonist as everyone thinks

Though he lacks the charismatic hero qualities of Kaichou wa Maid-sama’s Takumi Usui or Fruits Basket’s Kyo Sohma, Rent-a-Girlfriend’s Kazuya Kinoshita stands out among all other male romances. Kazuya’s analytical ability to understand others, and most importantly himself, sets him apart from many of his classmates.

Kazuya is often criticized for not standing up for himself or being fooled by the women around him. This is only because Kazuya Kinoshita becomes a new protagonist for viewers. He is a very kind and compassionate person as well as a thorough analytical thinker. It’s significantly more expressive than Hikigaya from My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected, but otherwise comparable.

Kazuya from Rent-a-Girlfriend is a breath of fresh air that has been sorely lacking in other romantic male protagonists. But he has to choose the person he wants to be with in his heart. His friendship with Mizuhara will never develop unless he asks her to be his girlfriend.