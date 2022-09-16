Kanojo mo Kanojo Season 2 is confirmed to be in production

Girlfriend, Girlfriend Season 2 anime is based on the manga series Kanojo mo Kanojo. Credit: Studio Tezuka Productions

It is official! The anime Girlfriend, Girlfriend will return to our screens as Kanojo Mo Kanojo Season 2 is already in the works. The announcement for the second season’s production was released on the anime’s official website, along with a teaser visual Twitter account. This news gets fans excited as the first season received positive reviews.

The exact release date of Girlfriend, Girlfriend Season 2 as well as the production team and other details of the upcoming season will be revealed in due course.

Kanojo mo Kanojo cast, production staff and new teaser visual

The romantic comedy Girlfriend, Girlfriend premiered in Japan on July 3, 2021. It was voted the best new anime of summer 2021 by fans.

Satoshi Kuwabara directed the first season with production by Studio Tezuka. Keiichiro Ochi handled the series’ composition, while character designs and animation direction are credited to Akiko Toyoda. Art direction is by Masami Saito, and music production for the first season is credited to Music Miki Sakurai, Sayaka Aoki, and Tatsuhiko Saiki.

Check out the new visual revealed in honor of the Kanojo mo Kanojo anime:

A new image to celebrate the announcement of Kanojo mo Kanojo Season 2. Credit: Kanojo mo Kanojo/ Twitter

The main cast of the anime, which is likely to return in season two, includes:

Ayane Sakura as Saki Saki

Azumi Waki ​​as Nagisa Minase

Junya Enoki as Naoya Mukai

Ayana Taketatsu as Rika Hoshizaki

Rie Takahashi as Shino Kiryu

More details will be released as soon as they are announced by the Kanojo Mo Kanojo team.

Kanojo Mo Kanojo Manga, Season 1 Synopsis and More

The anime Girlfriend, Girlfriend is an adaptation of the manga written and illustrated by Hiroyuki. The manga was published by Kodansha USA and began publication in Kodansha’s Weekly Shōnen magazine in March 2020. It currently has twelve tankōbon volumes.

The plot is as follows:

The protagonist Naoya is a freshman in high school. He asks Saki, a girl he was in love with, and she agrees to be his friend. He is currently on cloud nine. But then one day a beautiful girl named Nagisa comes to Naoya and tells him that she wants to date him. Naoya feels himself wavering because Nagisa is such a good girl, and he makes a decision! A new breed of romcom from a rather unexpected decision begins!

The first season of the sub and dub anime romantic comedy is available to stream on Crunchyroll.