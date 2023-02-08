Kang Vs. Vampires! Release Date

Solo Max level newcomer Chapter 86 will see the predator finally become prey. Kang Jinhyuk has successfully defeated Ice Trolls and Vampires. The vampires were ready to take Alice away from Kang. However, there is no way that Kang would let anyone take his most prized and beloved possession away from him. Kang was successful in defeating the ice trolls and the vampires from the lower floors. He is almost invincible at this point. However, greater challenges await him. So read on to find out more.

Kang faces vampires again. This won’t be the first time he’s been against her. However, these vampires happen to be from the upper floors. Therefore, even Kang is unsure of her powers and strengths. While Kang may be at the top right now, he still has two other vampires to focus on. So here are all the details for the upcoming chapter.

Solo Max Level Rookie Chapter 86: What Will Happen Next?

Chapter 86 will see a fight with vampires in the forest. While the other fight will take place outside the forest with demonic humans. Teresa will use her divine powers, which will be stronger than the demonic powers. Vampires will be able to see the golden light of divine power. They will try to take Alice away from Kang. However, Kang will use his abilities to vaporize the snow that surrounds them. Vampires will be surprised to see so much power in a human. He lets the vampires flee.

After some time, Kang visits the Dangun Guild. However, he will be surprised to see the number of wounded. Even though Kang’s guild is there to help the Dangun guild, they are still too weak to face the demonic humans.

Summary of the previous chapter!

In Solo Max Level Freshman Chapter 85, Kang Jinhyuk faces the Decasus Vampires after an intense battle against the Ice Trolls. Kang asks the vampires if they were the ones who killed the Dangun Guild members. To this question, the vampires answer that it was all a trap to bring the skillful person who stole Alice. They doubted four people, Teresa the Unknown, Chun Yoosung, and Kang.

Then a fight between the vampires and Kang begins. A vampire then uses a blood skill to blindfold Kang. He also attacks Kang with horns made of blood. However, Kang defends himself with fire. The chapter ends with Kang outsmarting the vampires. It turns out that Kang was the one who was holding the vampires captive all along. Also, his other allies were already out helping the people outside the forest.

The new chapter will be released on February 9, 2023. It will be available to read on Naver. English translations will also be available shortly thereafter.