Kaido’s New Transformation, Sanji In Trouble! Release Date

One Piece Episode 1021 will finally reveal the fate of Sanji. In the previous episode, Black Maria captured Sanji and asked him about Nico Robin’s whereabouts. He refused to tell her anything so she slapped him hard. Since she was a woman, he didn’t repel her. Meanwhile, Wano and Carrot battled their enemy but had trouble keeping him occupied.

In the upcoming episode, Robin will return to give Black Maria a tough fight. She will save Sanji from the evil woman and take revenge for her deed in One Piece Episode 1021. As for Kaido, he will transform into his most brutal form, which will terrify everyone. Jack will also transform. Sanji will manage to escape from the battle. Read on to find out more.

One Piece Episode 1021: What Happens Next?

It will continue to focus on the rooftop battle. Now, Kaido has finally transformed into his human-dragon hybrid form. So now he will create problems in his opponent’s life. Well, Zoan Devil Fruit users know what comes next when someone uses this form. However, the killer will engage Kaido in a fight. Meanwhile, Nico Robin Black Maria will put up a tough fight in One Piece Episode 1021. Black Maria tortured Sanji in the previous episode, and now Robin will seek revenge. She will continue to beat Black Maria as brutally as possible.

Meanwhile, Jack transforms into his mammoth form. It will be a challenge to see him fight in this form. As for Brook, he’ll help his fellow Straw Hat in battle. Luffy becomes involved in the fight against Kaido. He will use all his power to destroy Kaido’s human dragon form. Meanwhile, Carrot and Wando will struggle to keep in shape. So they will fight with Perorin in their human form, and Carrot will severely damage Perospero. At Yamato, he stays with Shinobu and Momonosuke. Sanji will finally break free from the trap, but he will be severely wounded.

A short summary!

In One Piece Episode 1020, Sanji called for help when he was trapped. His enemy was a woman, so he couldn’t hurt a woman. That’s why he called for help. However, Black Maria took advantage of this and captured Sanji. She wanted to get information about Robin’s whereabouts or asked him to call Robin. Meanwhile, Wando and Carrot fought with Perorin. They wanted to avenge him for Pedro’s death. However, Perorin gave them a hard time and they had difficulty dealing with him.

But things got even worse when the moon hid behind the clouds. It presented them with a problem as Wando and Carrot couldn’t maintain their beast form without Moon. Finally, as for the Queen virus, Chopper developed a vaccine to stop the virus. But it affected Hyogoro and spread quickly. Hyogoro believed it would be better to stop a few more enemies if he had to die like this. So he transformed into his muscular form. The Akazya Nine was hiding on the second floor and someone came to help. As for Sanji, Black Maria managed to gather information about Robin. She seemed to save Sanji, effortlessly overcoming every trap. She later beat Black Maria to save Sanji.

One Piece Episode 1021 called Spank Strikes! Sanji’s Woman Problems!” will air on June 12, 2022. It airs at 11am JST on Crunchyroll and Funimation. However, Funimation users will have to wait a little longer as the episode will air a few hours later after it aired on Crunchyroll. Stay tuned. The Anime Daily keeps you updated.