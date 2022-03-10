Just Why Did Susie leave After Their Overnight Date? What Set Them Off? The Season’s Two-Part Finale Airs Next Week

On The Bachelor, Susie Evans and Clayton Echard fought on their overnight date on March 8. Susie exited the Fantasy Suite after a long night of talking. Former contestants slammed this move.

What Set Them Off? The Season’s Two-Part Finale Airs Next Week

For the video producer, 28-year-old Clayton had to sleep with the other two finalists before proposing. Clayton had already slept with Gabby and Rachel before Susie and Clayton’s date.

She said she can’t get over the fact that Clayton was physically personal with Rachel and Gabby on the Fantasy Suite. ”I just don’t think I can.” The truth about Susie and Clayton’s feelings

Susie may marry Clayton and start a family with him. His physical contact with another woman would be unbearable to her. Susie admits.

Clayton was agitated and accused Susie of devaluing their season-long adventure together. “I don’t even know who I’m looking at anymore,” Clayton said, sending her home. It was a “huge dealbreaker” for Clayton and Susie put a “bombshell” on him.

But the ex-footballer admitted he was disrespectful and drunk that night. Clayton confessed his mistake on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast. He emphasised his lack of maturity.

“I yelled at her,” he added. I was desperate. I was doing everything I could to persuade her to stay. I just wanted a chance. An emotional roller coaster.” He also talked about making assumptions he regretted.

Clayton misjudged Susie and thought she was fed with everything she needed to be the next Bachelorette. Clayton also denied gaslighting Susie. He maintained he was loyal to her and had never manipulated her for his own gain.

The Bachelor finale will run on ABC on March 14 and 15 at 8 p.m. ET. Clayton admits to being intimate with both of them and loving them in next week’s finale.