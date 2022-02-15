“Just Like His Daddy”: LeBron James Jr, Eldest Son Of LeBron James Gets Trolled For Dating A White Girl.Bronny James, a popularly referred to by the name LeBron James Jr, son of NBA superstar LeBron James trolled for dating a white woman after Bronny James posted a collection of photos with his partner on Instagram.

Bronny James’s girlfriend is believed to be Peyton Gulfuso who has been seen at numerous games of Bronny James.

The two were also photographed together on dates. The troll started shortly after Bronny James uploaded the photos to his Instagram.

The troll began to criticize the photos of Bronny James was “Just Like His Dad” in reference to LeBron James, who is reported to be having an affair with white women

. Some of the critics responded in response to an Instagram post with the words, ” Like father like son LMAO, I’m 100 100% assure you that LeBron is in agreement with”.

One critique said, “How can you be taught by a girl like the beautiful and black Savannah and not desire a black woman? Ugh. I’d be so disappointed”. A few people have come out for a defense of Bronny James, and have stated, ” it’s upset to witness black women angry about a child’s choice about who he will date”.

LeBron James, who is with his wife, and Savvanah has been linked romantically to a white lady named, Sofia Jamora and this is what caused the troll to get angry following the time Bronny James posted pictures of his white girlfriend.

Bronny James: Biography

Bronny James was born on the 26th of October 2004 at Cleaveland, Ohio and his full name is LeBron Raymone Bronny James Jr. Bronny James is the youngest son of NBA professional LeBron James Jr. Savannah Brinson.

The godfather of Bronny James is Chris Paul, who is also an elite basketball player. Bronny James has two brothers, Bryce Maximus James, and Zhuri Nova James. He is a zodiac sign Libra along with Bronny James is of mixed ethnicity.

Bronny James: Career

Bronny James was interested in basketball at an early age, and as well played soccer. His first game was when he was nine in the Amateur Athletic Union in which was a player with the Miami City Ballers.

James’s initial jersey number , which was zero, which was his preferred number as an example of NBA athlete Russel Westbrook. He later changed it to 23, the number of his father LeBron James.

As of 2015 Bronny James led his Gulf Coast Blue Chips AAU team to win a fourth-grade championship during the League Dallas. The year after, he played part of the North Coast Blue Chips and helped the team win the John Lucas All-Star Weekend title.

The following the year that he was born, Bronny James represented the North Coast Blue Chips against nine-grade competitors during the Jr.NBA Midwest Championships.

They progressing to the quarterfinals of the championship. In the following calendar year Bronny James was a part of the team from AAU, Strive for Greatness, and played in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League which was held in Indianapolis.

Bronny James was accepted into Crossroads School in Santa Monica in the year 2018 and later transfered into Sierra Canyon School, a private K-12 school that is located in Los Angeles in 2019.

Bronny James had his debut at the high school in the month of November, 2019 and defeated Montgomery High School by scoring 10 points off the bench during the blowout

. On December 12, Bronny James scored 15 points and was awarded the honor as the Most Valuable Player.

As an freshman, Bronny James has become Sierra’s first player to play in 34 games throughout the season.

In his sophomore year, James wasn’t able to be active in all of the games because he suffered a meniscus tear and undergone surgery to repair the issue.

Bronny James is on a list of schools that he’s interested in. include Duke, Kentucky, Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, Kansas, and UCLA

. Of the five schools there is only Kentucky has extended an offer of a scholarship for Bronny James.

Bronny James Is A girlfriend

Bronny James Is currently engaged to Peyton Gulfuso and the news of James being with Gulfuso went famous after a picture showing the two together was shared via various social platforms.

Bronny James along with Peyton Gulfuso were seen going out on dates and Gulfuso been to many games with Bronny James.

Prior to the arrival of Peyton Gulfuso Bronny James was believed to be seeing Amara Wayans who is the child of the actor Damon Wayans Jr who is a model and social media influencer.

Bronny James Height And weight

Bronny James’ height is six feet three inches, while LeBron James is his dad. LeBron James is 6 feet 3 inches tall. Bronny James weighs in at 82 kilos and his body measurements are 44-30-38 inches. The eyes and hair is black.

Bronny James: Net Worth

At the moment, Bronny James has a net worth of $10 million USD. the father LeBron James is estimated to have a fortune of $500 million USD.

Bronny James The social Media Of Bronny James

Bronny James has been active on Instagram under bronny. He boasts 5.8 million users. Bronny James can also be found active on Twitter where he has more than one million followers.