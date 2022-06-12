Jurassic World Dominion Taught Colin Trevorrow Never To Complain To Steven Spielberg

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Trevorrow went into the nitty gritty details of some of the more challenging shots during filming, particularly highlighting the final day’s shooting, which saw a crowd of actors crammed into a tight spot — namely, a helicopter.

As Trevorrow explained, “It was really hard to put six, seven, sometimes eight people in a frame and do it differently every time.”

But when Trevorrow later complained to Spielberg about how difficult it was to film that scene, he received a response from the veteran director that put him in his place – when the response, with which Spielberg fired back, was, “Well, I did 15 in ‘West side story.'”

Trevorrow was still laughing at this nonchalant comeback, but it’s really hard to compete with Spielberg. The veteran director was, of course, referring to the recent 2021 blockbuster, in which he reimagined the 1957 film adaptation of the Broadway classic. And if the film’s many accolades are any indication, it’s earned its right to joke. In fact, his Academy Award nomination for Best Director on “West Side Story” broke records, as he became the first director to receive at least one Best Director nomination per decade in the last six decades (via Entertainment Weekly).

That doesn’t mean Trevorrow is a chump in any way. In the same interview, he recalled how his leaked Star Wars script was well received by critics and how it quelled (at least somewhat) his impostor syndrome. And he did such a good job on Jurassic World that he stole the title for “fastest time for a $1 billion grossing movie” from previous owner Fast & Furious 7, according to Guinness World Records .