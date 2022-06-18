Junji Ito’s Liminal Zone trailer unveiled

Liminal Zone by Junji Ito manga panel. Photo credit: viz media

A new trailer for an upcoming compilation called Liminal Zone has surfaced.

Junji Ito has a busy schedule and we’re not just talking about the manga he’s currently working on. The anime adaptation of Uzumaki is slated to reach Toonami this fall.

Netflix has confirmed that Junji Ito’s Maniac series is in production, which will take on several stories yet to make it to the small screen.

Junji Ito: Border Zone Trailer

Viz Media took the opportunity to release the official Junji Ito Liminal Zone trailer on their Youtube channel. The trailer sets the tone for a chilling narrative as a couple meets a mysterious woman who opens up the world of the supernatural, while the new video features a terrifying otherworldly encounter:

Junji Ito has been making manga, short stories, and long-form works for decades. He has won three Eisner Awards over the course of his career. With the likes of Uzumaki, Gyo, Frankenstein, No Longer Human, and countless others helping to fill out Ito’s already strong resume, the artist is not only the most recognizable name when it comes to horror in anime, he’s one of the biggest in the world master of terror.

The Liminal Zone Bookstore

The Liminal Zone is a compilation of a few different stories, as is much of Junji’s work. These stories have the same weird, screwed up, and absurd quality that his stories are known for.

“Crying Woman Way” follows a couple who visit a town that still seems to practice the ancient, mostly forgotten ritual of the “crying ladies” (professional mourners) at funerals. The depictions of the crying women were frightening and fascinating at the same time. Readers may enjoy the thought of a corpse still crying long after its death.

“Madonna” is a religious horror novel about some insane zealots. The zealots believe they are on a special mission to find the reincarnation of the Virgin Mary. Readers will enjoy the ending and twists in this part. Junji Ito had dealt with religious themes in several of his earlier works, but this was by far the most notable example of this theme in his writings.

The Spirit Flow of Aokigahara features a couple visiting Aokigahara’s infamous Suicide Forest. They visit the forest after one of the couples is diagnosed with a terminal illness. When the two arrive in the forest, they discover an incomprehensible source of spiritual energy that captivates Norio and triggers strange changes in him. This story dealt with some odd concepts and artwork later in the extremely disturbing story!

“Slumber” is about a young man who wakes up with memories of murder. He doesn’t know how he arranged the killings, nor does he have any motivation.

There is currently no set release date for either Uzumaki or Maniac, but there are many horror lovers eager to get their hands on these new adaptations. Will you be buying this latest collection when it’s available in July? Let us know in the comments.