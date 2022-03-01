Jose Trinidad Marin(Jenni Rivera’s Ex-Husband)Everything You Need To Know About Trino Marin Wife,Mom,Sisters,Family,Age

Trino Marin was the ex-husband of famed singer Jenni Rivera, was a criminal charged with instances of

Everything You Need To Know About Trino Marin Wife,Mom,Sisters,Family,Age

sexual assault due to the heinous acts he committed with his daughters and wife.

Marin was one of the men who had to endure numerous psychological traumas throughout his early years. He needed help for his mental disorder.

Trino Marin Bio

Jose Trinidad Marin was born on February 15, 1964 on the streets of Long Beach, California, in the United States.

The specifics of Marin’s parents aren’t public, but he is well-known for his union with singer Jenni Rivera. Marin was abusive to his wife as well as his daughters.

He is an abusive and mentally unstable person who led to being imprisoned for life for. He is a criminal who has been fleeing all his life free from the law.

Marin is the owner of a Mexican-American-themed coffee shop. He is a frequent traveler.

He was a shy person who was subject to numerous traumas during his youth. In addition, this was the main reason behind many of his petty crimes.

Trino Marin Family

Trino Marin’s parents aren’t identified, but he does have an older sibling, whose identity has been not disclosed.

He got married to his high school love, Jenni Rivera, who was an American singer. He was married to Jenni at the age of 20.

Jenni was only 15 and in the high school system when she became pregnant with their first child.

They have 3 children The oldest one being Chiquis Rivera, the next Jacqie Rivera and the newest Michael Rivera. They split up in 1992, when Rivera was arrested for the rape and violence cases.

Trino Marin’s Physical Appearance

The suspect is 5 feet nine inches in height and weighs about 68 kilograms. He has a definite muscular physique.

In terms of the ethnicity of his family, Marin came from a diverse background. He has a beautiful skin tone and well-maintained healthful body.

He was a fervent adherent of Jesus and adheres to Christianity.

Trino Marin, Criminal Cases And Arrest

Tino Marin was indicted on assault cases after he was accused of abusing his wife in the year 1992.

He sexually assaulted his two children as well as his sister-in-law well. The whole thing came to light as his daughter-in law Rosie admitted his crimes.

After the accident, Jenni filed a lawsuit against Marin. However, Marin was able to escape after changing his name and moved into Riverside county.

But he was unable to hide his identity and was caught in April 2006. After a year-long hearing in a court, Marin was found guilty of his assaults, and was sentenced to prison for a period of 31 years.

The judge categorized the accused with nine counts of felony sexual assault three child abuse charges

one sexual assault one count of repeat sexual assault, and three oral intercourse accusations against minors.

Trino Marin Net Worth

Even though Trino Marin committed many wrong deeds, however he made a substantial amount of money through his activities.

His net worth is that is around $600,000. All of his earnings are derived from his businesses and job.

In addition, he was praised by the population in his home country of the United States as the husband of the legendary singer Jenni Rivera.