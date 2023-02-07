Jonathan Majors Praises Marvel’s Commitment To Diverse Casting

In a new profile from Ebony’s Jonathan Majors, the actor spoke about what drew him to the role of Kang the Conqueror and praised how it fits into the sprawling story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the MCU’s new main villain, Kang is infinite versions of a 31st-century man with ambitions to dominate the multiverse. Majors likes how he puts himself into things as an actor from the perspective of our own world. “Nothing is more diverse than the fact that the MCU’s big villain is a young black boy from Texas. And there is no help. There are no allies,” said the Lovecraft Country star.

Majors seems to relate to his own life rather than Kang’s, given that he was raised in Texas during his formative years (via Texas Monthly). From there he attended college at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts before earning his MFA from Yale’s acting program, where he was quickly spotted for his first major role.