Jon Hamm Discusses Reuniting With His Mad Men Co-Star John Slattery In Confess, Fletch

Jon Hamm, who also served as producer on Confess, Fletch, said he enjoyed reuniting with John Slattery on screen and appreciated the opportunity to salute Mad Men fans for the film. “It’s fun. John is a good friend of mine. I love working with him,” revealed Hamm. “I loved working with him for almost a decade and I knew it was going to be very fun for an audience to see.”

Frank was a character who appeared in the original Fletch movies starring Chevy Chase (he was played by Richard Libertini back then) and will be familiar to fans of those movies. Confess, Fletch makes it clear that Fletch and Frank’s relationship has a long lifespan, and Hamm noted that the ease the story brings to the dynamic between the two characters is one of the reasons he’s particularly happy about it was that Slattery played the part.

“There’s something about watching people who are very comfortable with each other working together, and there’s a richness and depth to that relationship that works for the character as well,” Hamm noted. “These characters have known each other in our world for decades, have worked together and have known each other for quite some time and have a shared history. That’s already burned into our relationship and built into it, and it comes across on screen. It is very satisfying to watch.”

Confess, Fletch is available in theaters and digitally.